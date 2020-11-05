How to prepare your home for cooler weather

Over the past six months, we’ve been actively preparing our homes in case of a hurricane, and we still have about a month left in the official 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

But what about getting our homes ready for fall and cooler temperatures?

We might not be preparing for harsh temperatures, or ice and snow for that matter, but there are still a few things we should do around the house to square it away for cold weather.

Clean your gutters

You should continue to clean your gutters every spring and fall to make sure the water drains away from your home properly. When the weather cools down and the leaves fall from the trees, they can clog your gutters and cause water to seep beneath your siding and cause water damage on your roof. While you’re at it, it’s always a good time to check your roof and shingles for damage while you’re up there.

Get your heating system checked

Before the first real cold snap, you’ll want to check your heating source and make sure it’s working efficiently. If you use space heaters to warm your home, please remember the safety rules. Place your space heater on a level surface away from high-traffic areas, plug the heater directly into the outlet, avoid placing your heater near any curtains, clothing or furniture, and do not leave it unattended.

Check your smoke alarm

This is a very important step, especially when we start using our heaters for the first time.

A smoke alarm can reduce your chance of dying in a fire by half! Make sure it works when you need it most by testing it monthly. pic.twitter.com/jA094BEa2g — American Red Cross (@RedCross) October 14, 2020

Check the chimney or fireplace

If you have a fireplace and plan on using it, you’ll want to check the chimney for tree branches, debris or even critters that could be lurking inside. This way, there are no obstructions when you want to light a fire and the smoke escapes correctly.

Check windows and doors

You’ll want to check around your windows and doors for any drafts and air sneaking into your home. If needed, re-apply caulk and seal these points of entry to keep the heat in and the cold air out. As a bonus, this step will also help keep your heating bill down in the winter.