Who’s watching ‘The Crown’? These photos show the history behind the latest in the series

The fourth and latest season of “The Crown” dropped on Netflix earlier this week, and if you’re NOT familiar, all you need to know is that the Emmy Award-winning show follows the royals -- specifically, the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

This newest season includes depictions of Prince Charles, Margaret Thatcher and Diana, Princess of Wales, among the iconic figures covered.

Getty Images released the following archival photos showing some of the history behind the series.

Take a trip down memory lane with the following:

Charles, Prince of Wales, and Diana, Princess of Wales, in the grounds of Balmoral Castle, Scotland, whilst on their honeymoon in August 1981. (Getty Images)

This photo, taken March 18, 1985, shows Princess Anne, The Princess Royal, Princess Diana, Princess of Wales and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother chatting at the premiere of David Lean's film, "A Passage To India." (Getty Images)

Michael Fagan, the intruder who gained access to the bedroom of Queen Elizabeth II in Buckingham Palace in 1982. Here, he's pictured at the entrance to the Tower of London, UK, on Feb. 9, 1985. (R. Brigden/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Diana, Princess of Wales, wears an outfit in the colors of Canada during a state visit to Edmonton, Alberta, with her husband. (Getty Images)

Leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Margaret Thatcher speaks at an event in the presence of Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon, in May 1984. (Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Princess Diana during a visit to Perth, Australia in March 1983. (Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images)

The Queen And Prince Philip chat together during the Royal Windsor Horse Show on the grounds of Windsor Castle. (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

Diana, Princess of Wales holds her son, Prince William, with Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Elizabeth II (left) and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother at Buckingham Palace after Prince William's christening ceremony on Aug. 4, 1982. (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

The Prince And Princess Of Wales dancing together during a visit to Melbourne, Australia. (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

The Prince and Princess of Wales leave Gibraltar on the Royal Yacht Britannia for their honeymoon cruise on Aug. 1, 1981. (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

In July 1981, Lady Diana Spencer is shown in a formal photo while wearing her wedding dress, designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel. (Getty Images)

Princess Diana sitting on the steps of her home at Highgrove, Gloucestershire. (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

Diana, Princess of Wales, with Sarah Ferguson at the Guard's Polo Club in Windsor in June 1983. (Getty Images)

The Princess Of Wales is seen with Prince Charles and Bruce Oldfield at a gala at the Grosvenor House Hotel in November 1988. (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

Diana, Princess of Wales carries Prince William beside Prince Charles after their arrival at Alice Springs Airport for their tour of Australia in March 1983. (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

Diana, Princess of Wales, back when she was Lady Diana Spencer. This was around the time her relationship with Prince Charles was first revealed. In this photo, she is leaving the Young England kindergarten in Pimlico, London, where she was a teacher in September 1980. She is giggling and blushing after having gently reversed her car into a tree, whilst trying to drive and shield her face from the photographer. (Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II with her daughter, Princess Anne, and grandson, Peter Phillips, at the baby boy's christening on Dec. 12, 1977. (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Charles, Prince of Wales, laughs with his fiancee, Lady Diana Spencer, outside Buckingham Palace, London after announcing their engagement in late February of 1981. (Getty Images)

Carol Thatcher, daughter of Margaret Thatcher, excites the attention of the media as she arrives to begin two years of articles at a solicitor's in Chichester, Sussex in February 1975. (Evening Standard/Getty Images)

May 4, 1979: Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, with husband Denis Thatcher, waves to well-wishers outside Number 10 Downing Street following her election victory in London. (Tim Graham/Getty Images)

Diana, Princess of Wales, visits the Royal Opera House on Dec. 8, 1982 in London. (Getty Images)

Prince Andrew holds a rose in his mouth as he and his mother and father, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip (right) return from the Falklands on board the HMS Invincible. Princess Anne is behind Prince Andrew. (Getty Images)

Lady Diana Spencer is startled after stalling her new red Mini Metro outside her Earls Court flat in London, just days before her engagement to Prince Charles was announced. (Getty Images)

Prince Charles with Diana Spencer and Sarah Ferguson, watching polo at Cowdray Park. (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

Lady Diana Spencer outside her London flat on Coleherne Court in November 1980. (Princess Diana Archive/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images)

British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, at left, and Queen Elizabeth chat at a party for the Heads of State gathered for the Commonwealth Conference. Looking on in the rear are Dr. Hasting Banda, at left, of Malawi and Arap Moi, of Kenya. This was in 1979 in Lusaka, Zambia. (Getty Images)

Lady Diana Spencer and Camilla Parker-Bowles shown at Ludlow Races, where Prince Charles was competing, in 1980. (Archive Photos/Getty Images)

The Princess Of Wales' passport and Concorde ticket. (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

Now tell us: Are you watching?