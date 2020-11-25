61ºF

Where can you buy last-minute groceries for Thanksgiving?

Tali Nance, News4Jax intern

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Family gatherings may be smaller this year, but that need for a jar of turkey gravy or a bag of marshmallows that got left off your shopping list might still require one more run to the store.

Here’s a quick look that the stories that will be open late Wednesday or even a few options on Thanksgiving itself.

Stores open late on Wednesday

  • Aldi open until 8 p.m.
  • Fresh Market until 9 p.m.
  • Trader Joe’s open until 9 p.m.
  • Sprouts open until 10 p.m.
  • Publix open until 10 p.m.
  • Harveys open until 10 p.m.
  • Rowe’s open until 10 p.m.
  • Save-A-Lot open until 10 p.m.
  • Target open until 11 p.m.
  • Walmart open until 11 p.m.
  • Winn-Dixie open until 10 p.m.
  • Whole Foods open until 11 p.m.

Stores open on Thanksgiving

  • Dollar General (8 a.m.-3 p.m.)
  • Family Dollar (9 a.m.-9 p.m., although hours vary at some locations)
  • Fresh Market (7 a.m. -3 p.m.)
  • Rowe’s (7 a.m.-5 p.m.)
  • Save-A-Lot (8 a.m.-3 p.m.)
  • Sprouts (7 a.m.-4 p.m.)
  • Whole Foods (7 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Stores closed on Thanksgiving

  • Aldi
  • BJ’s Wholesale Club
  • Costco
  • Harvey’s
  • Publix
  • Sam’s Club
  • Target
  • Trader Joe’s
  • Walmart
  • Winn-Dixie

