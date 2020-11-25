Where can you buy last-minute groceries for Thanksgiving?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Family gatherings may be smaller this year, but that need for a jar of turkey gravy or a bag of marshmallows that got left off your shopping list might still require one more run to the store.

Here’s a quick look that the stories that will be open late Wednesday or even a few options on Thanksgiving itself.

Stores open late on Wednesday

Aldi open until 8 p.m.

Fresh Market until 9 p.m.

Trader Joe’s open until 9 p.m.

Sprouts open until 10 p.m.

Publix open until 10 p.m.

Harveys open until 10 p.m.

Rowe’s open until 10 p.m.

Save-A-Lot open until 10 p.m.

Target open until 11 p.m.

Walmart open until 11 p.m.

Winn-Dixie open until 10 p.m.

Whole Foods open until 11 p.m.

Stores open on Thanksgiving

Dollar General (8 a.m.-3 p.m.)

Family Dollar (9 a.m.-9 p.m., although hours vary at some locations)

Fresh Market (7 a.m. -3 p.m.)

Rowe’s (7 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Save-A-Lot (8 a.m.-3 p.m.)

Sprouts (7 a.m.-4 p.m.)

Whole Foods (7 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Stores closed on Thanksgiving