Where can you buy last-minute groceries for Thanksgiving?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Family gatherings may be smaller this year, but that need for a jar of turkey gravy or a bag of marshmallows that got left off your shopping list might still require one more run to the store.
Here’s a quick look that the stories that will be open late Wednesday or even a few options on Thanksgiving itself.
Stores open late on Wednesday
- Aldi open until 8 p.m.
- Fresh Market until 9 p.m.
- Trader Joe’s open until 9 p.m.
- Sprouts open until 10 p.m.
- Publix open until 10 p.m.
- Harveys open until 10 p.m.
- Rowe’s open until 10 p.m.
- Save-A-Lot open until 10 p.m.
- Target open until 11 p.m.
- Walmart open until 11 p.m.
- Winn-Dixie open until 10 p.m.
- Whole Foods open until 11 p.m.
Stores open on Thanksgiving
- Dollar General (8 a.m.-3 p.m.)
- Family Dollar (9 a.m.-9 p.m., although hours vary at some locations)
- Fresh Market (7 a.m. -3 p.m.)
- Rowe’s (7 a.m.-5 p.m.)
- Save-A-Lot (8 a.m.-3 p.m.)
- Sprouts (7 a.m.-4 p.m.)
- Whole Foods (7 a.m.-5 p.m.)
Stores closed on Thanksgiving
- Aldi
- BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Costco
- Harvey’s
- Publix
- Sam’s Club
- Target
- Trader Joe’s
- Walmart
- Winn-Dixie