Photos that will touch you: Remembering this national photographer’s most vivid, touching shots

Perhaps you don’t know him by name.

But you might have seen his work without realizing it.

Getty Images photographer Mark Wilson “worked for Getty Images for more than 20 years, covering four presidents, NASA launches, severe weather, NASCAR races, and general news assignments in the Washington D.C. area,” said Win McNamee, chief photographer for news at Getty.

McNamee recently shared that information with In Sight, adding that Wilson died Nov. 18 at home in Owings, Maryland, at the age of 65. The Washington Post wrote a touching piece on his sudden passing, as well, which you can read here.

While perusing the photo website this week, we realized Getty assembled a roundup of some of Wilson’s work, and thought it was worth sharing. In no particular order ...

An honor guard caisson team carries the casket of Captain Shane T. Adcock, 27, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, during a funeral service at Arlington Cemetery on Oct. 27, 2006 in Arlington, Virginia. Adcock was killed Oct. 11 in Hawijah, Iraq, from injuries suffered from an enemy grenade attack. (Getty Images)

Sam, Anne and Kyndra Hendrick have some fun jumping on a trampoline while the sun sets in the background on June 21, 2001 in Lower Marlboro, Maryland. (Getty Images)

The Space Shuttle Atlantis lifts off from launch pad 39A on its way to the International Space Station June 8, 2007 from Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral Florida. Shuttle Atlantis is scheduled for an 11-day mission to the International Space Station. (Getty Images)

People walk through high water in front of the Superdome on Aug. 30, 2005 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Getty Images)

Fairgoers cheer for their favorite pig during a race at the Maryland State Fair on Sept. 3, 2009 in Timonium, Maryland. Due to the economic climate and the increasing number of families taking "staycations," local fairs have once again become a popular form of entertainment. (Getty Images)

A flock of Canada Geese land on a snow-covered corn field on Feb. 9, 2010 in Prince Frederick, Maryland. The Prince Frederick area is recovering from a major snowstorm that crippled the city, leaving up to 2 feet of snow is some locations. (Getty Images)

An orange moon rises with the Washington Monument in the foreground on Oct. 12, 2000, in Washington, D.C. (Getty Images/Newsmakers)

A member of the U.S. military is silhouetted while standing inside the cell block inside of Camp 2 at Camp Delta, May 9, 2006, in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Camp Delta was first occupied on April 28, 2002, when 300 detainees previously held at Camp X-Ray were transferred to Camp Delta. The rest of the detainees were moved on April 29. Camp X-Ray closed down on that same day. (Getty Images)

Then-U.S. President George W. Bush, center, meets with then-President-elect Barack Obama, former President Bill Clinton, former President Jimmy Carter and former President George H.W. Bush in the Oval Office on Jan. 7, 2009. Obama went on to be sworn in 13 days later. (Getty Images)

Then-Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Barack Obama plays a game of pool during a stop at Schultzie's Bar & Hot Spot on May 12, 2008 in Springhill, West Virginia. (Getty Images)

A military truck drives down a flooded Canal Street on Aug. 31, 2005 in New Orleans. Devastation is widespread throughout the city, with water approximately 12 feet high in some areas. (Getty Images)

Delegates wave flags and cheer during the Democratic National Convention on July 28, 2004 at the FleetCenter in Boston. Then-Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Senator John Kerry was about to accept his party's nomination. (Getty Images)

President and Chief Operating Officer of the Enron Corporation, Jeffrey McMahon, testifies before the Senate Committee on Commerce Science and Transportation on Feb. 26, 2002, in Washington D.C. The Senate Committee is investigating the collapse of the Enron Corporation. (Getty Images)

Then-U.S. President George W. Bush dances with first lady Laura Bush at the Constitution Ball on Jan. 20, 2005 in Washington, D.C. Bush was sworn in for his second term earlier in the day. (Getty Images)

The Space Shuttle Atlantis takes off from launch pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center on Feb. 7, 2008 at Cape Canaveral, Florida. Atlantis is embarking on an 11-day mission to deliver the European-built Columbus module to the International Space Station. (Getty Images)

Then-U.S. Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton speaks to supporters at the National Building Museum on June 7, 2008, in Washington, D.C. Clinton endorsed then-Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Barack Obama and thanked her supporters for standing behind her in one of the longest Democratic primary seasons in history. (Getty Images)

Amish children ride in the back of a buggy as they travel to a wake at the home of two of the Amish school shooting victims Oct. 3, 2006 in Nickel Mines, Pennsylvania. Officials have said a milk truck driver identified as Charles Carl Roberts IV entered the schoolhouse, let the boys and adults go free, tied up the girls and shot them execution-style before committing suicide. Five girls are dead and at least five others injured. (Getty Images)

A young Amish boy plays in the snow while enjoying a day off from school due to a snowstorm March 2, 2009 in St. Mary's County, Maryland. The Washington, D.C. area was hit with a major snowstorm with southern Maryland receiving the worst of it, with 8 to 10 inches of snow. (Getty Images)

Then-U.S. President Bill Clinton, right, and Palestinian President Yasser Arafat walk through the Rose Garden on April 20, 2000, before a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House. Arafat is in Washington to try to jump start the stalled peace process with Israel. (Getty Images/Newsmakers)

Wayne Waichwnas photographs with his cellphone the trail caused by The Space Shuttle Atlantis lifting off from launch pad 39A on its way to the International Space Station on June 8, 2007 from Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral Florida. Shuttle Atlantis is scheduled for an 11-day mission to the International Space Station. (Getty Images)

Fireworks light up the sky over the Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol on July 4, 2013 in Washington, D.C. (Getty Images)

Wild ponies are herded into the Assateague Channel for their annual swim to Chincoteague Island on July 25, 2012 in Chincoteague, Virginia. Every year, the wild ponies are rounded up to be auctioned off by the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company. (Getty Images)

Carson Grace Toomer, Martin-Maine Wrangel and Elizabeth Claire Toomer swim in the Intracoastal Waterway as Hurricane Florence approaches the area on Sept. 13, 2018 in Wilmington, North Carolina. (Getty Images)

Then-President-elect Donald Trump waves to the crowd while being introduced to speak to supporters at the Giant Center, Dec. 15, 2016 in Hershey, Pennsylvania. (Getty Images)

Kelly Hugo, at left, receives a flag that covered her son's casket during a burial service for Marine Cpl. Sean A. Osterman at Arlington Cemetery on Jan. 4, 2011 in Arlington, Virginia. The 21-year-old Osterman, from Princeton, Minnesota, was wounded Dec. 14, 2010 in Afghanistan and died two days later in Landstuhl Medical Center at Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany. (Getty Images)

U.S. President Donald Trump argues about border security with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi as Vice President Mike Pence sits nearby in the Oval Office on Dec. 11, 2018. (Getty Images)

Then-President Barack Obama shakes hands with former U.S. President Bill Clinton during the ceremony to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom on Aug. 28, 2013. (Getty Images)

A roller coaster sits in the ocean after the Casino Pier collapsed when Superstorm Sandy hit, on Nov. 25, 2012 in Seaside Heights, New Jersey. Mayor Bill Akers asked the Coast Guard to find out whether the coaster is structurally stable, adding that it would make a great tourist attraction. (Getty Images)

An F18 Super Hornet creates a vapor cone as it flies at a transonic speed while doing a flyby of the USS Eisenhower off the coast of Virginia, Dec. 10, 2015 in the Atlantic Ocean. U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter visited the carrier with India's Minister of Defense Manohar Parrikar to demonstrate U.S. Navy aircraft carrier flight operations. (Getty Images)

U.S. President Donald Trump holds his notes while speaking to the media before departing from the White House on Nov. 20, 2019, in Washington, D.C. President Trump spoke about the impeachment inquiry hearings taking place on Capitol Hill. (Getty Images)

House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi rips up pages of the State of the Union speech after President Donald Trump finishes his State of the Union speech in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives on Feb. 4, 2020 in Washington, D.C. (Getty Images)

A U.S. Army carry team moves the transfer case of U.S. Army Spc. Wyatt J. Martin during a dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base on Dec. 16, 2014 in Dover, Delaware. Spc. Martin, who was from Mesa, Arizona, was killed when his military vehicle was bombed by Taliban militants, near Kabul in Parwan Province of Afghanistan. (Getty Images)

The Sunrise Motel remains flooded after Hurricane Irma hit the area on Sept. 11, 2017 in East Naples, Florida. (Getty Images)

A man who wished not to be identified talks on a phone in a business that was destroyed by a tornado April 30, 2014 in Mayflower, Arkansas. Deadly tornadoes ripped through the region, leaving more than two dozen dead. (Getty Images)

People hold up their cellphones while then-President Barack Obama speaks to Muslims gathered at an Eid al-Fitr reception in the East Room at the White House on July 21, 2016 in Washington, D.C. (Getty Images)

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Emma Gonzalez hugs her parents backstage after speaking at the March for Our Lives rally on March 24, 2018 in Washington, D.C. More than 800 March for Our Lives events, organized by survivors of the Parkland, Florida school shooting on Feb. 14 that left 17 dead, are taking place around the world to call for legislative action to address school safety and gun violence. (Getty Images)

U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump wear special glasses to view the solar eclipse from the Truman Balcony at the White House on Aug. 21, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Getty Images)

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway prepares to appear on a morning television show from the North Lawn of the White House on Aug. 19, 2019 in Washington, D.C. (Getty Images)

Thank you for your contributions to news and journalism.