Cute video alert: ‘Grinch’ tries to steal presents, but he doesn’t make it far, thanks to these officers

You really are a vile one, Mr. Grinch.
Being grumpy about Christmas is one thing. But taking presents intended for children at a Toys for Tots event?
That’s a new low.
Fortunately though, members of the Lincolnwood Police Department in Illinois made sure “Mr. Grinch” didn’t get too far at a charity event on Dec. 8.
Check out this hilarious video below of the Grinch getting caught red-handed, er, green-handed by police.
