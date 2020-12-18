Man with Down syndrome lands job with UPS -- but it’s so much more than that

This story is a part of our "Something Good" series, which is designed to remind you of all the goodness in the world: the moments that can make you smile, feel warm inside and applaud humanity.

A man with Down syndrome recently landed a job with UPS -- news that’s gone a bit viral after his sister tweeted about it earlier this month.

We are so happy for Jake Pratt, 21, who lives in Alabama.

Pratt’s sister, Amy Hyde, called out the good news Dec. 1, giving UPS props for promoting inclusion in the workforce.

Pratt “loves his new job running packages up to 8 hours a day,” Hyde said, adding that her brother also works from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. every day at a local golf course. (What phenomenal work ethic!)

Thank you @UPS for giving my brother a chance & promoting inclusion in the workforce. Jake has Down Syndrome but that doesn’t stop him! He loves his new job running packages up to 8 hours per day. That’s after working 6-10 am every morning at the golf course. I’m so proud of him! pic.twitter.com/mvlZ1ry8JW — Amy Hyde (@Amy_Lissa) December 1, 2020

She included in her post, as you can see above, a photo of Pratt standing next to a UPS truck in his work uniform.

People magazine wrote about Pratt as well, and all he’s worked to accomplish. It seems the young man does everything he sets his mind to. He graduated from Clemson University’s LIFE program this past spring.

“Jake is so worthy and capable, so it’s just awesome for others to be able to see that,” Hyde told the magazine. “He has done a lot to break barriers and raise awareness that people with Down syndrome can accomplish anything they set their mind to.”

UPS sent well-wishes too, following Hyde’s tweet.

Welcome to the UPS family, Jake! We're lucky to have you on the team. https://t.co/d9QdAjJOQK — UPS (@UPS) December 2, 2020

Awesome job, Jake!

