With this genius machine, birds can recycle garbage for treats

This story is a part of our "Something Good" series, which is designed to remind you of all the goodness in the world: the moments that can make you smile, feel warm inside and applaud humanity.

This form of recycling is for the birds.

Literally.

One man has discovered a way to get birds to return litter in exchange for a treat.

Hans Forsberg built a machine in which a treat would dispense to birds from one hole once the animal dropped a bottle cap, soda can or other form of garbage in a separate hole.

So, what did Forsberg have to do in order to train the birds, and how did he build the machine?

He explains it all in a YouTube video that can be seen by clicking or tapping here.

There is also a Facebook post embedded below that explains the process and the results, which have turned these birds into recycling masters!

Would you want a machine like this in your backyard?