LIST: New Year’s resolution survival tips

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Now is the time to start thinking about our goals for the new year.

Here are some ideas.

Resolution ideas (Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Resolution ideas continued (Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

We all know, no matter how fun these resolutions might be, they can be difficult to stick to.

According to a recent study, specific goals can influence you. For example, rather than just promising yourself to run more, set a goal to run a half marathon by July. You might have a better chance of sticking to it. Also, take small steps. If you tackle too much too fast, you are more likely to get frustrated and give up.

Research shows more than 250 people who set resolutions and checked their progress three months later showed a higher effort in pursuing their goal. So stick to a timeline and develop accountability.

If you don’t make it through your resolution this year, don’t worry. You’re not the only one.

According to a Career series in Forbes, there are several reasons people don’t.

First, psychologists say some people let issues from their past impact their future. Others have trouble with big changes making it difficult to achieve their goal or surround themselves with people who sabotage their growth. And some people let fear hold them back from achieving their goal.

The best step to achieve a big goal, according to psychologists, is to understand deeply why you want this goal and what will motivate you to constantly progress. Then proactively achieve what you want to do.

New Year’s resolutions are not just for us, they are for our pets too.

The city of Jacksonville’s Animal Care and Protective Services recommend certain health and wellness improvement goals for our fur-babies this year: