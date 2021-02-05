Dogs have a love language too, survey says -- what’s your pet’s preference?

When it comes to Valentine’s Day and dogs, many feel it’s worth it to involve their furry friends in the gift-giving.

According to Rover, 69% of dog parents plan to purchase their pet a Valentine’s Day gift, and 60% consider their dog to be their actual Valentine.

But did you know dogs also have certain types of love languages?

Much like humans do, based on the book “The Five Love Languages,” by Gary Chapman, dogs also have certain love languages they enjoy more than others.

Rover conducted a survey for pet owners about what the most popular love languages are for dogs, but first, here’s a brief description of the love languages.

Words of affirmation. This can be acknowledging your dog when you come home from work or any other errand in a strong, affectionate voice.

Acts of service. Whether it’s taking a walk or bath, taking time out of your day to benefit the life of your dog is something pets usually love.

Gifts. What dog doesn’t love getting treats or new toys?

Physical touch. Many dogs simply love to cuddle or sit next to you on the couch.

Quality time. This can be a combination of all the above, but it’s also simply dropping everything and devoting time to your dog -- no cellphone, no TV or any other distractions.

Based on a survey of 1,000 dog owners, Rover found out this information on dogs and their love languages.

88% of dog parents say they know their dog’s love language.

41% said physical touch was their dog’s favorite love language.

21% said quality time was their dog’s favorite love language.

13% said receiving gifts was their dog’s favorite love language.

11% said words of affirmation was their dog’s favorite love language.

8% said acts of service was their dog’s favorite love language.

49% of people said they got a new dog during the pandemic.

What love language is the most popular for your dog? Let us know in the comments below.