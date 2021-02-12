These sweet engagement videos will make you feel all the things

"He surprised me with a stay at the St. Regis in Deer Valley, Utah. The first day we were there, he told me he had scheduled a private champagne tasting. He took me to a roped off section of our resort and there was two glasses of champagne and white roses waiting for me. He then turned to me and said, 'I lied. I didn’t actually bring you here for a champagne tasting.' And the next thing I knew, he was down on one knee, saying, 'I brought you here to ask you to be my wife.' It was truly the most perfect moment!"

We’ve said it before but we’ll say it again: We have the BEST readers and viewers.

We asked you to share your engagement photos, and wanted to know all the details: Did you find love during the pandemic? Where did you propose, or receive the proposal? Can we see it?

Man, did you deliver.

Need a little pick-me-up? Here are some of our favorites. You can’t help but smile, watching all this love flash before your eyes. Thank you to everyone who shared!

Kiss Cam: Engagement Proposals and Magical Moments

Kiss Cam: Engagements With A View

Kiss Cam: Soon To Be & Just Married Couples

Weren’t those sweet?

By the way, it’s not too late to share! If you found love -- or you know someone else who did! -- use this link to upload your own story.

Did you find love during the pandemic? Tell us about it -- Share your pics here.

Happy Valentine’s Weekend!