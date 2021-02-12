We are loving the hundreds of items made by, for the Black community from this popular store

Target’s Black History Month 'Black Is Beautiful' Sweatshirt comes in sizes for the whole family.

As we celebrate Black History Month, perhaps one of the biggest things we’ve learned in the past year is that it’s a culture of people who should be celebrated at all times.

There are plenty of ways to do just that, but we’re really digging doing so by supporting Black designers and business while also showing off and promoting a strong Black legacy.

In its sixth year of celebrating Black History Month, Target is showcasing Black voices, heritage, ingenuity and creativity with its biggest BHM collection ever.

Three exclusive designs made by up-and-coming Black designers from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), included in this year’s assortment as part of Target’s inaugural HBCU Design Challenge. (Photos courtesy of Target.)

“We’re not just celebrating this month. The Black History Month collection is just one piece of Target’s Black Beyond Measure campaign, our platform focused on celebrating Black life every day of the year as part of our ongoing commitment to support and uplift the Black community,” the company said in a news release.

A few ways the company is adding to its celebration is by including three designs from up-and-coming Black designers from Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Also in store are items from more Black-owned and Black-founded businesses than ever before.

Check out some of the items below that can be found at more than 1,400 Targets nationwide, or click here to learn more about the collection.

In addition to apparel, the 2021 Black History Month collection includes an assortment of gifts and accessories, like this planner. (Photos courtesy of Target.)

This year’s collection includes designs from Target’s in-house design team as well as items from Black-owned and -founded businesses. (Photo courtesy of Target.)

