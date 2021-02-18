81ºF

These Texas snowmen pictures keep rolling in, and we cannot get enough

Michelle Ganley, Digital Content Team Managing Editor, Graham Media Group

We love this guy. (Pins user)

While so many of the headlines this week have been dominated by the bad news in Texas -- the failed power grid, rolling electrical outages and uncharacteristic Arctic temperatures, to name a few items -- it seems some people in the Lone Star state are managing to keep their spirits high.

We have readers and news partners across Texas, and they sent in the following photos.

Sure, they’re not ALL snowmen, but a vast majority of the photos are. We threw in a baby, an ice fort and a Princess Elsa sighting for good measure.

Thank you to everyone who submitted pictures.

EPaez

Always wanted to make a snow man / girl. I can scratch it off my bucket list.

Marion
35 minutes ago

Wendy

Snow igloo in Texas!

Spring
20 hours ago

Do you want to build a snowman? Lake Conroe

Willis
2 hours ago

iqueenb

Frozen Footprint 👣 we found Big Foot👹

Cat Spring
3 hours ago

User

Houston
6 hours ago

me_kaiser

Her second mini snowman!

Magnolia
8 hours ago

jack

Sawyer, Tucker and Dad made a cool customer for the neighborhood in Shenandoah. Thanks boys!

Conroe
9 hours ago

sstephens@woodlandscelebration.com

Montgomery
10 hours ago

AmberReynolds

Little snowman building

Montgomery
20 hours ago

the_whizkid02

I moved from St. Louis in 2011 and this is my first snowman since then (Over a decade!).

Sugar Land
22 hours ago

Alex

Do you to build a snowman ⛄

San Antonio
23 hours ago

Maria Sikkel

My grandson and son in law enjoying the snow on the golf course in The Woodlands. Baby Jamie’s first snow!

Spring
10 hours ago

tammylse

We found Elsa.

San Antonio
2 days ago

Batmangie

Crystal Gutierrez, Rita Berrones and Christian Gutierrez build a snowman

San Antonio
2 days ago

MichelleTX

Snowman but make it Texan

Converse
2 days ago

newsviewr

This weather is not stopping mardi-paws for us. Show me your beads!- Piggy & Salvador

San Antonio
2 days ago

mariom35

San Antonio, Snow Day! Moreno, Family Snowman☃️

San Antonio
2 days ago

Val

Snovida, the lovely señorita! Feb. 2021

San Antonio
3 minutes ago

soccermimi234

South Texas Snowman

Elmendorf
2 days ago

anexravensong

Made a snow person and a snow kitty

San Antonio
2 days ago

Revolutions

Jack frost older brother Mr San AnSnownio man

San Antonio
2 days ago

Stay safe and warm, Texas friends!

