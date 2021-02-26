Did you lose a friend or family member to COVID-19? Share your loved one’s story

It almost seems impossible, but we’ve been living with COVID-19 in our lives for almost a year, and tragically, some of us have lost grandparents, parents, siblings and friends to this unforgiving virus.

As the United States is approaching 500,000 deaths since early 2020, it seems that many of us have experienced a COVID-related loss.

So, in honor of your loved one’s memory, we’re asking that you share a photo of them and tell us their story.

How did you know this person? What was their job? Did they have any hobbies or special talents? What did they like to do in their free time? Any sort of special memories that you feel like sharing would be perfect.

We’ve all dealt with grief in our lives, but losing a loved one to the COVID-19 pandemic is especially hard, since we all can’t celebrate their lives like we normally would. Hopefully sharing your loved ones with others virtually can bring you the tiniest bit of comfort in these uncertain times.