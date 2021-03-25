When can you travel after getting a COVID-19 vaccine?

It's safe to say we're all ready to travel.

Granted, some people have been taking vacations and traveling despite a global pandemic. TSA has recorded more than a million people passing through airport security for the past several days.

But for those who are waiting to get a COVID-19 vaccine, when is a good time to take that trip to paradise?

Millions of people have been vaccinated in the United States, but there is still a long way to go until a majority of the country is fully vaccinated.

The CDC still recommends that travel should only be something you do if it’s absolutely necessary, especially if you are not fully vaccinated.

The group says to get a COVID-19 test one to three days before you travel, wear a mask on the plane and get tested again three to five days after you return.

If you can’t get tested, the CDC recommends self-quarantining for at least 10 days after your trip.

Now the question remains: What should you do once you are fully vaccinated?

The CDC is still recommending that you don’t do any unnecessary traveling right away, but if you do, you should wait two weeks after you’ve been fully vaccinated. The organization says then, your body will have enough time to build up the protection you need.

If you’re fully vaccinated and decide to travel, the CDC recommends you take all of the same steps to protect yourself from COVID-19 that an unvaccinated person would.

The CDC did say that fully vaccinated adults can visit each other without masks, so perhaps wait until a group of friends is all vaccinated -- and then take a trip with them.