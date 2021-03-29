photo
That boat in the Suez Canal is unstuck and the internet is so happy for it

Jack Roskopp
Jack Roskopp

Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship blocks the Suez Canal almost a week after it got stuck sideways in the crucial waterway, Monday, March 29, 2021. Engineers on Monday "partially refloated" the colossal container ship that continues to block traffic through the Suez Canal, a canal services firm said, without providing further details about when the vessel would be fully set free. (AP Photo/Mohamed Elshahed) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Finally!

After what seems like eternity (OK, it was only six days), the massive shipping boat -- that has been blocking traffic in the Suez Canal in Egypt -- is now unstuck.

According to reports, the ship was freed after countless hours of attempts. The stern of the ship was freed first with intense tugging of tugboats, and then the bow was freed a few hours later.

It’s a giant relief to have the canal open again because it has caused a major stoppage in global trading since the canal is so vital to the economy.

This week-long saga has captivated people just in the sheer awe of the massive cargo ship, and it seems like everyone has been collectively rooting for the ship to be set free.

Of course, people took to the internet to express their happiness for the ship, and to make a fun joke or two.

Some pointed out that the giant ship is basically a metaphor for our lives now.

While others are imagining the celebration that must be happening in Egypt right now.

Someone has already come up with a romantic comedy set around the situation, and honestly, his movie needs to be made ASAP.

Happy trails, giant cargo ship!

