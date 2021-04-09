Photos: Prince Philip throughout the years

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, wave as they leave Liverpool after attending an ice show, "Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs" on May 25, 1961.

Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died, Buckingham Palace said Friday.

He was 99.

Prince Philip spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that both defined and constricted his life. His life spanned nearly a century of European history, starting with his birth as a member of the Greek royal family and ending as Britain’s longest serving consort during a turbulent reign in which the thousand-year-old monarchy was forced to reinvent itself for the 21st century.

These photos, below, illustrate just some of Prince Philip’s life.

The Duke of Edinburgh batting at the nets, July 31, 1947. (Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Princess Elizabeth with her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and their children, Prince Charles and Princess Anne, in August 1951. (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip visit a farm on the Balmoral estate in Scotland, during their Silver Wedding anniversary year, September 1972. (Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, pose for a portrait at home in Buckingham Palace in December 1958 in London. (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

On March 15, 1966, the Duke of Edinburgh is seen at an airport in Palm Springs. (Express/Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth, posing with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, and their son, Prince Edward. The Queen was set to celebrate her 50th birthday April 21, 1976. (Getty Images)

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, meets well-wishers during a visit to Kuwait in February 1979. (Getty Images)

A view of Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, as they ride in the royal carriage, in London on July 23, 1986. The couple were on their way to Westminster Abbey for the wedding of their son, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah Ferguson. (Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh wave at the crowds from the balcony at Buckingham Palace on June 2, 1953. (Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II is shown awarding Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, and Charles, Prince of Wales, with trophies after a polo match, April 30, 1967. (Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Princess Beatrice of York, at left, Princess Eugenie of York, center, and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, watch the action from the royal balcony during the Investec Derby, at the start of the weekend marking the Queen's Diamond Jubilee celebrations, at Epsom Racecourse on June 2, 2012 in Epsom, England. (Getty Images)

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, tries his hand as a television cameraman at a technical exhibition arranged in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of the BBC at Mullard House, London, Nov. 1, 1972. (Keystone/Getty Images)

The Queen and Prince Philip chat together during the Royal Windsor horse show on the grounds of Windsor Castle. (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

Left to right: Queen Elizabeth II; Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh; Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge; Princess Charlotte of Cambridge; Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge look out from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Color parade on June 17, 2017 in London. (Getty Images)

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, raises his hat in his role as Captain General, Royal Marines, as he makes his final individual public engagement attending a parade to mark the finale of the 1664 Global Challenge, on the Buckingham Palace Forecourt on August 2, 2017 in London. (Hannah McKay - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

In this undated handout issued by Buckingham Palace of a painting by Australian-born artist Ralph Heimans, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, is photographed in the year of his retirement from public engagements set in The Grand Corridor at Windsor Castle. He's shown wearing the sash of the Order of the Elephant, Denmark's highest-ranking honor in 2017 in England. (Ralph Heimans/Buckingham Palace/PA Wire via Getty Images)

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince William, Earl Spencer, Prince Harry and Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, follow the coffin of Diana, Princess of Wales this in Sept. 6, 1997 file photo in London. The funeral took place seven days after she was killed in an automobile accident in Paris. Members of the royal family walked in the procession behind the coffin, as did 500 representatives of the charities associated with the Princess. At least a million people lined the streets of central London to watch the procession from Kensington Palace to Westminster Abbey. (Getty Images)

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, rides an elephant during a visit to the Kanha game reserve on Nov. 21, 1983 in in India. (Getty Images)

Prince Phillip and Prince William enjoy the build up to the 2015 Rugby World Cup final match between New Zealand and Australia at Twickenham Stadium on Oct. 31, 2015 in London. (Getty Images)

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, attends the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel on Oct. 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Then-U.S. President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, talk with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at a reception at Buckingham Palace on April 1, 2009 in London. (Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, wave to guests attending "The Patron's Lunch" celebrations for The Queen's 90th birthday on The Mall, on June 12, 2016 in London. About 10,000 guests gathered on The Mall for a lunch to celebrate The Queen's Patronage of more than 600 charities and organizations. The lunch was part of a weekend of celebrations marking Queen Elizabeth II's 90th birthday and 63-year reign. (Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, arrive to attend a State Banquet in Dublin Castle on May 18, 2011 in Dublin, Ireland. The Duke and Queen's visit to Ireland was the first by a monarch since 1911. An unprecedented security operation was taking place with much of the center of Dublin turning into a car-free zone. Republican dissident groups made it clear they were intent on disrupting proceedings. (Getty Images)

Left to right: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall; Prince Charles, Prince of Wales; Queen Elizabeth II; Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh; Prince William, Duke of Cambridge; and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive for the annual evening reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace on Dec. 8, 2016 in London. (Dominic Lipinski-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Prince Philip of Greece, later Duke of Edinburgh, is shown as a toddler in July 1922. (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II, at right, and her husband, Prince Philip, leave after attending The Queen's Party of Thanks at the Ritz Hotel on Nov. 14, 2002 in London. The Queen hosted the party for close friends and family, thanking them for making her Jubilee year a success. The event was held on Prince Charles's 54th birthday. (Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke Of Edinburgh, arrive at the State Opening of Parliament on Nov. 26, 2003 in London. (ROTA/Getty Images)

Prince Philip (then of Greece) is dressed for the Gordonstoun School's production of "MacBeth," in Scotland in July 1935. (Getty Images)

The Queen and Prince Philip are shown in the procession for the Garter Ceremony near Windsor, in June 1994. (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, attends a banquet in 1986 in the the Great Hall of the People in Peking, China. (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, sitting at his desk at Clarence House on Aug. 10, 1951. (Getty Images)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.