12 emotional photos tied to the Derek Chauvin trial

An artist who goes by Liney kneels wearing a cape outside the Hennepin County Government Center as the trial of Derek Chauvin goes on inside, on April 14, 2021 in Minneapolis. The artist came to Minnesota on Sunday to demonstrate during the trial.

The murder case against former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd has gone to the jury.

Twelve jurors are deliberating in a city on edge against another round of unrest.

During closing arguments, prosecutors argued that Chauvin squeezed the life out of Floyd by pinning his knee against Floyd’s neck last May, ignoring bystanders and common sense. The defense argued that the now-fired white officer acted reasonably and that the 46-year-old Black man died of an underlying heart condition and illegal drug use.

We thought we’d take a look at some of the photos from the scenes surrounding the trial. In no particular order, here are some of the more moving pictures we found from Getty Images.

Students from DeLaSalle High School pray while participating in a statewide school walkout to draw attention to the recent deaths of Daunte Wright and Adam Toledo at the hands of police. This photo was taken April 19, 2021 in Minneapolis. The walkout was on the day that closing arguments began in the Derek Chauvin case. (Getty Images)

Roxie Washington, mother of George Floyd's daughter Gianna Floyd, listens during a news conference outside the Hennepin County Government Center on April 19, 2021 in Minneapolis. (Getty Images)

Activist Kaia Hirt is chained to the security fencing that surrounds the Hennepin County Government Center to draw attention to police shootings as the trial continues for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on March 30, 2021 in Minneapolis. (Getty Images)

Genevieve Hansen leaves the Hennepin County Government Center after finishing her testimony in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on March 31, 2021 in Minneapolis. Hansen, a Minneapolis firefighter with EMT training who witnessed the death of George Floyd, says she was prevented by police from helping Floyd. Chauvin is accused of murder in Floyd's death. Security is heightened in the city in an effort to prevent a repeat of rioting that occurred in Minneapolis and major cities around the world following Floyd's death on May 25, 2020. (Getty Images)

Law enforcement stands guard as crews remove artwork from temporary fencing outside the Hennepin County Government Center on April 2, 2021 in Minneapolis. (Getty Images)

Kelly Sherman-Conroy and her son Ciaran Conroy write with chalk on a boarded-up building across from the Hennepin County Government Center on April 2, 2021 in Minneapolis. The trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged with multiple counts of murder in the death of George Floyd, continues. (Getty Images)

People gather outside of the Hennepin County Government Center for a rally before the start of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on March 28, 2021 in Minneapolis. The trial for Chauvin, who is accused of murder in the death of George Floyd, would begin the next day. (Getty Images)

Students from Roosevelt High School participate in a statewide walkout on April 19, 2021 in Minneapolis. Students from high schools across Minneapolis gathered at the U.S. Bank Stadium to stand in solidarity against racial injustice and honor the lives of George Floyd and Daunte Wright. Closing statements were scheduled for later in the day in the Derek Chauvin trial. (Getty Images)

The Black Power fist-shaped monument is shown in the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue during a thunderstorm on April 5, 2021 in Minneapolis. (Getty Images)

People salvage a piece of artwork as crews, guarded by law enforcement, remove items from the fencing outside the Hennepin County Government Center on April 2, 2021 in Minneapolis. Demonstrations have been ongoing outside the Government Center as the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged with multiple counts of murder in the death of George Floyd, goes on inside. (Getty Images)

Children walk in the Say Their Names Cemetery near the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue on April 4, 2021 in Minneapolis. Protests and demonstrations continued throughout the Twin Cities amid the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged with multiple counts of murder in the death of George Floyd. (Getty Images)

We plan to update this feature as more photos and a verdict come in.

The Associated Press contributed to the report.