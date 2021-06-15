Finding headphones with great audio that reduce outside noise

Noise-canceling headphones can be an excellent gift for yourself or someone you care about – you just need to get the right kind for the right situation.

Consumer Reports says a decent pair gives great audio while reducing outside noise.

“As long as they form a tight seal in or around your ears, noise-canceling headphones can help block out any outside sound but they really work best with low-pitched, consistent noises, like the roar of a plane engine,” explained Consumer Reports Tech Editor Derek Flowers.

If you’re a frequent flier or just want to listen to a podcast while blocking out background noise in a cafe, check out the over the ear, budget-friendly Anker SoundCore Life Q20 for around $50. Consumer Reports’ tests show they deliver very good sound quality and excellent active noise reduction. Amazon.com: Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, Wireless Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones, 40H Playtime, Hi-Res Audio, Deep Bass, Memory Foam Ear Cups, for Travel, Home Office: Electronics

Ad

If you like long, peaceful walks but want to remain aware of what’s around you, some new headphone technology can help.

“Models with variable noise cancellation let you adjust how much sound you block,” said Germain.

Or you can get a pair with a “monitor” or “transparency” mode, which actually amplifies outside sound on purpose -- like cars, cyclists, or other pedestrians. Consider the Cleer Ally Plus with monitor mode for about $100. Consumer Reports says they have very good sound quality with excellent active noise reduction, and they’re a solid pick for traveling. Amazon.com: Cleer Audio, Ally Plus, True Wireless Hybrid Noise Cancelling Earbuds with 30 Hour Battery, Water Resistant, Music & Calls (Warm Grey): Electronics

As you can imagine, picking out the right headphones has a lot to do with personal preference. And in order for noise-canceling tech to work great, Consumer Reports says it’s critical to get a pair that fits you right, so check the return policy before you buy.

Ad

MORE ONLINE: The best noise-canceling headphones