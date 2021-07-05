Consumer Reports: What to buy in July

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Get ready to shop because there are some sales in July that can save you on everything from large appliances to tech devices. Consumer Reports tracks the prices of many of its top tested products all year, so it knows exactly when they go on deep discount.

Headphones

Consumer Reports found the Sennheiser Noise-Canceling Headphones (PXC 550-11) for $180 on Amazon. Consumer Reports says these headphones rate right up there with more expensive models when it comes to sound quality and noise reduction.

Home security cameras

Consumer Reports says you can save this month if you are looking for a DIY home security camera. The Arlo Essential Wireless Security Camera is now $100 at Best Buy.

Grills

Since retailers don’t want to store grills after the summer season, Consumer Reports says you should be able to find loads of discounts this month. For example, the Weber Genesis II (E-315) is $780 at Target, Home Depot, and Ace Hardware

Dehumidifiers

To help control that sticky July air, Consumer Reports says the month of July is best to find sales on dehumidifiers. The Frigidaire 22-Pint Dehumidifier is $165 at Walmart.

Mattresses

Consumer Reports says mattresses are almost always on sale and doesn’t really recommend purchasing one at full price because you can almost always snag one at a discount. One deal it found was on the Casper Sleep Element Mattress (Queen) -- $535 at Amazon. Consumer Reports says this mattress is a terrific choice for back sleepers.

More items on sale in July

Consumer Reports says to keep in mind that the deals listed above can be gone before you know it, so you should take advantage of sales early, especially on popular products.

