Sharks’ distant cousin: Stingrays

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – They may not look related, but sharks and stingrays have a lot in common.

Both have no bones and are only cartilage.

Like sharks, rays also rely heavily on their sense of feeling when it comes to feeding.

They also pay attention to the color of their prey.

They both can be massive. Rays can grow up to six feet tall and nine feet long.

Unlike sharks, rays only have only teeth. And while the shark will bite off and swallow their meal, rays take a little more time and move their mouth and crushing plates to acquire their food.

Like their feeding habits, their skin is also much different.