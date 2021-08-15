News4Jax bids farewell to weekend anchor and reporter Zachery Lashway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After more than three years, our weekend morning co-anchor, Zachery Lashway, said goodbye to Jacksonville viewers Sunday morning.

“I am forever grateful,” he said as his last broadcast was ending. “Whether it was trusting me to tell your story or talking with me in the grocery store or on the street while walking (my dog) Sully. Thank you.”

Zac went on to say this job is all about the viewers.

“What we do, is a public service,” he added. “Whether it’s giving a voice to the voiceless, or keeping you safe and in the knowing; this is something I take very seriously and it has been an honor telling stories throughout Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia. I will miss it; but most of all, I will miss you and the friendships we’ve created.”

Zac’s choice was all his own, saying he’s finalizing where he’ll go next.

As for what’s next… I am still finalizing what that adventure looks like, but I am very excited.

“When we hired Zac from Minneapolis we knew someone with his talent might only be with us a short time,” News Director Kathryn Bonfield said. “He’s been everything we’d hope he would be. A great storyteller and a passionate advocate for our community. We wish him nothing but the best and have let him know he’ll always have a home at News4JAX.”

This comes at a time of a lot of change for The Morning Show on Saturday and Sunday. Zac’s co-anchor, Jennifer Ready just left a week ago to move to be with her new husband. Next week, we’ll debut our new anchor team of Brianna Andrews and Corley Peel.

Click video above to see Zac’s first Jacksonville co-anchor, Ashley Spicer, surprise him on the set as she said goodbye to Jacksonville.