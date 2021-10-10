Jacksonville man competing in ‘dad bod’ competition that’s raising money to fight childhood cancer

A Jacksonville man is competing in a search for the best "Dad Bod" in America.

All money raised goes toward the fight against childhood cancer.

Joe Phelps entered into the national Legendary Dad-Bod Competition.

“It does not matter if you have a six-pack or a spare tire,” Phelps said. “A dad bod is a dad bod.”

Originally entering the contest as a joke, Phelps says it is game-on now.

“My dad bod is pretty legit,” he said. “If you look at me from a certain angle, I look buff. If you look at me from another angle, I’ll look a little chubby. So it’s all over the place. It is an illusion.”

Phelps joins more than 100 other men in the national competition.

It is a chance to win some money while also helping a great cause.

All the money raised during the competition goes to the B+ Foundation, which provides financial and emotional support to kids battling cancer and their families, while also funding research to find a cure.

You can vote for Joe. He is currently in third place in his group as the top five move on at the end of the week.

The list will keep getting shorter when more competitors are added to the pool over the next several weeks.

The person with the most votes wins the contest. They will be selected on Nov. 11.

The winner gets $25,000 and a two-page ad in Men’s Journal Magazine.

Phelps served in the US Coast Guard for six years.

He says if he wins this competition, he will donate $10,000 to charity. One Phelps is considering is a group that helps veterans dealing with depression.

“I believe if you get blessed, bless someone else,” he said.

Phelps hopes his dad-bod leads him to victory.

“I look the way I look,” he said. “I’m trying to hit the gym to get in better shape, but for now I might as well roll with it. I’m just throwing it out there and see what happens.”