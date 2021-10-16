‘Vibrant’ 6-year-old killed in accidental shooting laid to rest in Jacksonville

Nay'loni Fairley accidentally shot herself at home last week and died shortly after at a local hospital. Many people over the last week shared with us how much they loved Nay'loni.

Nay'loni Fairley accidentally shot herself at home last week and died shortly after at a local hospital. Many people over the last week shared with us how much they loved Nay'loni.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Family and friends gathered Saturday to lay a 6-year-old Jacksonville girl to rest after she died last week in an accidental shooting at her home.

“My heart is always heavy because I know that she is not going to be with me physically,” Nay’loni’s father, James Fairley, said.

Nay’loni was in the first grade and is remembered as a “vibrant, intelligent and inspiring” girl.

RELATED: Vigil honors 6-year-old who died after shooting | Family member of 6-year-old who died after shooting: ‘We’re all just hurting’

According to a report from the Florida Department of Children & Families data for child fatalities in Duval County, Nay’loni accidentally shot herself in the head Oct. 7 with her mother’s gun. She died shortly after at a local hospital.

Ad

James Fairly told News4Jax he got the heartbreaking call from Nay’loni’s mother, who he says performed CPR on their daughter until first responders got to the scene.

RELATED: 🔒 A Father’s Love: Dad pays tribute to Jacksonville 6-year-old killed in accidental shooting (Insiders only story)

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the case as an “undetermined death.”

James Fairley says his daughter, Nay'loni, was 'amazing, beautiful, strong and confident.' (Photos provided)

James Fairley said his daughter had a burning passion -- and talent -- for dance. She spent the last two years as a member of Shanequa’s Dazzling Dolls Dance Company in the Springfield neighborhood.

RELATED: 🔒'Everything we do ... will be for Nay’loni’: Heartbroken dance coach remembers 6-year-old who died after shooting (Insiders only story)

Ad

“My daughter really loved what she did,” James Fairley said. “The passion that she did it, and she loved everything about what she did.”

Those attending Nay’loni’s funeral Saturday were asked to wear something purple because that was her favorite color. Following her funeral, she was laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery on Main Street.