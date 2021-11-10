2021 Week of Valor events underway in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville city officials released the lineup of activities for the 2021 Week of Valor, an annual observance led by the city’s Military Affairs and Veterans Department that recognizes veterans, military members and their families.

Thursday, Nov. 11: City Honors Veterans with Annual Parade | As part of continued Celebration of Valor events, citizens are invited to join the City of Jacksonville to honor true American heroes – veterans and active-duty military – at the City’s annual Veterans Day Parade. This patriotic parade will feature more than 4,000 participants including grand marshals, senior military officials, active-duty and retired military, veterans groups, local high school marching bands, decorative floats, JROTC units and more. The parade will begin at 11:01 a.m. in Downtown Jacksonville. Live coverage of the parade will begin at 11 a.m. on WJXT-Channel 4, News4Jax.com and News4Jax+.

City of Jacksonville Observes Veterans Day – In observance of Veterans Day, city government and offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 11.

Saturday, Nov. 13: JaxParks Movie Night: Chicken Run – Join Jax Parks for a free movie in the park during the holiday season with Root Realty at Memorial Park (1620 Riverside Ave – 32204). The movie is rated G and will start at 7 p.m. For your comfort, bring your own chairs and blankets. There will be free popcorn and a food truck on site.

Free Paper Shredding and Tree Giveaway – The City of Jacksonville and Keep Jacksonville Beautiful are partnering with Greenscape of Jacksonville for the 12th annual America Recycles Day event. Simply drive through the lot to drop off two bags of paper documents, then pop your trunk to take home a beautiful new tree. This event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Lot E parking lot of TIAA Bank Field (1680 E. Adams St. - 32202).

Happening now: The annual Celebration of Valor news conference in City Hall - Announcing events celebrating Veterans Day and recipients of the @Jaguars grants for veteran-serving organizations. Congratulations and thank you for your continued service to our community. pic.twitter.com/zBXR8O3o0W — City of Jacksonville (COJ) (@CityofJax) November 10, 2021