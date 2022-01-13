Lay’s unveils chips made with potatoes grown from TIAA Bank Field soil

Golden Grounds – made from potatoes grown in fields mixed with NFL teams’ home grounds. (Photo: LAY'S)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Lay’s is giving Jaguars fans a chance to “taste” the home turf.

The snack company released limited-edition bags of chips grown in the soil from TIAA Bank Field.

Lay’s is making chips with a bit of the soil from most NFL stadiums, calling them “Lay’s Golden Grounds.”

If you want to find out what they taste like -- you have a chance to win a bag!

To win a limited-edition bag:

Follow Lay’s on Twitter

Respond to the company’s Golden Grounds sweepstakes tweets with a video or image that shows how much you love your favorite team

Use #LaysGoldenGrounds or #Sweepstakes and the official NFL hashtag for your favorite team in the tweet

Click here to enter the sweepstakes. The Lay’s Golden Grounds Sweepstakes begins on Jan. 11 at 8 a.m. and ends on Jan. 25.