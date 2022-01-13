Lay’s unveils chips made with potatoes grown from TIAA Bank Field soil

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Lay’s is giving Jaguars fans a chance to “taste” the home turf.
The snack company released limited-edition bags of chips grown in the soil from TIAA Bank Field.
Lay’s is making chips with a bit of the soil from most NFL stadiums, calling them “Lay’s Golden Grounds.”
If you want to find out what they taste like -- you have a chance to win a bag!
To win a limited-edition bag:
- Follow Lay’s on Twitter
- Respond to the company’s Golden Grounds sweepstakes tweets with a video or image that shows how much you love your favorite team
- Use #LaysGoldenGrounds or #Sweepstakes and the official NFL hashtag for your favorite team in the tweet
Click here to enter the sweepstakes. The Lay’s Golden Grounds Sweepstakes begins on Jan. 11 at 8 a.m. and ends on Jan. 25.
Golden Grounds – made from potatoes grown in fields mixed with NFL teams’ home grounds. For a chance to win a bag, follow & tag @LAYS in a post showing love for your team, using #LaysGoldenGrounds, #Sweepstakes & your team’s official NFL hashtag. Rules: https://t.co/IZopB6bXqY pic.twitter.com/NX0EZ4IUaL— LAY'S (@LAYS) January 11, 2022