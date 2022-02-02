State champion girls wrestler says chance to compete for sanctioned title will be even sweeter

High school wrestler Madisyn Blackburn is already a state champion but a win this season would be even sweeter.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Teenage girls drop out of sports at two times the rate of boys. The main reason is a lack of access.

According to the Women’s Sports Foundation, which champions Girls and Women in Sports Day, girls have more than one million fewer opportunities to play high school sports than boys.

But several national organizations are hoping to change that.

This year marks 50 years since Title IX was enacted. Since then, girls’ participation in high school sports has grown from less than 300,000 to 3.5 million.

For the first time this year, the state will hold a girls-only wrestling state championship.

“I think it’s really cool that I get to finish my last year as an official sport, and I get to wrestle, you know, with my guys on the team, and I get to wear the actual metal,” said Blackburn, who wrestles for Clay High.

The Florida High School Athletic Association finally gave girls wrestling the green light in September after a years-long fight to get it sanctioned.

“Every time they pushed it off, it was just like, just like a crush. It felt like you were getting crushed down like they just pushed you off to the side,” Blackburn said. “Everybody wants to be recognized at something they have been working so hard for.”

But when the moment finally came, it felt like a weight off her shoulders.

“Once they finally sanctioned it … I was in school, and I just like stood up,” Blackburn recalled. “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh!’ I turned to all my classmates like, ‘We just got sanctioned in Florida!’”

Blackburn and her coach said they’re already seeing the impact that move has had.

“There’s a growth. We started out with five or six girls about a year and a half ago and sometimes we have 25 to 35 kids in here a night,” coach Jamie Harrison said.

He said the next step is to grow local high school girls’ teams.

And Blackburn is encouraging other girls, even if they are hesitant, to give the sport a try.

“I think you should always try something, even if you’re just slightly interested in it. Because I mean, what’s the harm in it? You know, I mean, you don’t have to like it. You don’t have to force yourself to do it,” she said. “Just come to one practice or one tryout. It doesn’t hurt.”

Blackburn said the biggest difference now that girls wrestling is sanctioned is that they now have to qualify for districts and regionals before they make it to state.

Districts are next week.

But she has some other big news in the meantime.

She signs a Letter of Intent Wednesday morning to wrestle at Brewton-Parker College in Georgia.