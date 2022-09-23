Free 4 You: 4 tickets to Home & Patio Show

Five chances to win a 4-pack of tickets to the 2022 Home and Patio Show.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Your Projects. Our Experts.

The Jacksonville Home and Patio Show, September 30-October 2 at the Prime Osborn Convention Center. Three days only to find fresh ideas and practical advice from local, trusted experts. Don’t miss Joe Mazza from HGTV’s Home Inspector Joe on Friday and Saturday, plus the ultimate pool giveaway. Visit our website to enter.

Meet Joe Mazza from HGTV’s 'Home Inspector Joe' on Friday and Saturday at the Jacksonville Home and Patio Show. (WJXT)

From kitchens and baths to landscaping and more don’t miss the Jacksonville Home and Patio Show. Plan your trip & save on tickets at JacksonvilleHomeShows.com.

News4JAX is giving you the chance to get in for FREE. There are five chances to win a 4-pack of tickets. Value of each 4-Pack is $48.00. The contest runs from September 23-September 30. The five winners will be announced during the 8 o’clock hour of The Morning Show.

Enter the Sweepstakes Here