Celebrate Black History Month by checking out these podcasts

Black History Month is in full swing, and if desiring to further your knowledge about the rich history of Black innovators, a series of podcasts offers unique insight and perspective. Here is a look at podcasts to follow for the entire month.

The 1619 Project

An audio series from the New York Times, this is hosted by Nikole Hannah-Jones and examines the long shadow of American slavery.

The Bakari Sellers Podcast

Hosted by Bakari Sellers, a lawyer with experience in South Carolina government and politics, this podcast navigates pressing current events through conversations and interviews with high-profile guests.

Writing Black with Maiysha Kai

This is a podcast that features Black writers and showcases several ways Black people tell their stories by interviewing writers.

Kai talks each week to prominent playwrights, songwriters, comics, journalists and authors about how race inspires and informs their work.

Code Switch

Hosted by journalists of color, the podcast explores how race affects every part of society, whether it’s politics, pop culture, history or food.

Therapy for Black Girls

A weekly conversation hosted by Dr. Joy Harden Bradford, a licensed psychologist in Atlanta, this podcasts focuses on mental health, personal development and small decisions that help people become the best versions of themselves.

Black History Year

Produced by PushBlack, this podcast connects people to the history, thinkers and activists that have been left out of mainstream conversations. The main goal is to unite for the best interest of Black people worldwide.

The Nod

This podcast tries to tell the stories of Black life that doesn’t get told anywhere else. It celebrates the genius, innovation and resilience of being Black in not only the United States, but around the world.

The Coin: Black History On The Other Side

Hosted by Brittany Wilkins, an engineer and historian, this podcast looks into the rich history of Black people in Africa before slavery, and aims to educate people that Black history didn’t begin with slavery. It highlights contributions of Africans in science, technology, engineering and math.