In photos: Presidential scandals that gripped the country

Former President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in New York on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Trump will surrender in Manhattan on Tuesday to face criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Much of the country’s attention on Tuesday was on former President Donald Trump’s arraignment in New York City after he was indicted on 34 criminal charges.

But Trump isn’t the only president to be embroiled in a scandal or controversy.

Below are photos of Trump and also scandals involving President Richard Nixon’s resignation, President Bill Clinton’s admitted affair with Monica Lewinsky and President John F. Kennedy dealing with the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Trump’s indictment

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 04: Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court during his arraignment on April 4, 2023, in New York City. Trump was arraigned during his first court appearance today following an indictment by a grand jury that heard evidence about money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election. With the indictment, Trump becomes the first former U.S. president in history to be charged with a criminal offense. (Photo by Seth Wenig-Pool/Getty Images) (2023 Getty Images)

Former president Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York on Monday, April 3, 2023. Trump is expected to be booked and arraigned on Tuesday on charges arising from hush money payments during his 2016 campaign. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Nixon’s resignation

Richard Nixon, waves goodbye, as he departs in the Presidential Helicopter from the South Lawn of the White House on the day of his resignation. (Photo by Owen Franken) (Getty Images)

After resigning, President Nixon leaves the White House with his family, vice president Ford and his wife. (Photo by © CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Demonstrators holding a “Jail to the Chief” sign behind the White House just after Nixon’s resignation August 9, 1973 (Photo by Owen Franken/Getty Images) (Owen Franken)

9th August 1974: American politician Richard Nixon (1913 - 1994) with his family after his resignation as President, (from left) son-in-law David Eisenhower, Julie Nixon-Eisenhower, Pat Nixon (1912 - 1993), Tricia Nixon and her husband Edward Cox. (Photo by MPI/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

(Original Caption) Washington: President Nixon goes before the television cameras to tell Americans of his resignation from the Presidency 8/8. Official photo released by the White House. 8/8/1974 (Getty Images)

Clinton/Lewinsky scandal

A photograph showing former White House intern Monica Lewinsky meeting President Bill Clinton at a White House function submitted as evidence in documents by the Starr investigation and released by the House Judicary committee September 21, 1998. (Getty Images)

Crestfallen US Pres. Bill Clinton in somber portrait when asked about his possible resignation re Lewinsky scandal during joint news conference w. Israeli PM Netanyahu. (Photo by Dirck Halstead/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

During an impeachment trial prompted by the Lewinsky sex scandal, presidered over by Chief Justice William Rehnquist (1924 - 2005) (center rear), the United States Senate votes on articles of impeachment and acquits President Clinton. (Photo by Getty Images) (2003 Getty Images)

People at an Anti-Clinton Demonstration in Times Square call for his resignation over the Monica Lewinsky scandal, New York, New York, September 14, 1998. (Photo by Allan Tannenbaum/Getty Images) (© Allan Tannenbaum/Polaris)

WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 11: President Bill Clinton at a White House prayer breakfast, Clinton shed a tear as he talked about 'the rock bottom truth' of his Monica Lewinsky imbroglio. Clinton said "...I have sinned..." and asked for forgiveness September 11, 1998 in Washington DC First Lady Hillary Clinton watches from a nearby table. (Photo by David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images) (David Hume Kennerly)

Kennedy and the Cuban Missile Crisis

A group of Cuban refugees in Manhattan watch President Kennedy delivering a speech on television. Kennedy described a seven-point program directed at Cuba, including a quarantine. Kennedy also warned the Soviet Union against provoking any Cuban attacks. (Getty Images)

(Original Caption) Washington, D.C.: President Kennedy met with and commended two Air Force pilots who have been flying reconna issuance missions over Cuba and the Pentagon officer in charge of evaluating their reports and photographs. Left to right: Col. Ralph D. Steakly, the evaluator; Lt. Col. Joe M. O'Grady, Amarillo, Texas; Maj. Richard S. Heyser, Apalachicola, Fla.; Gen. Curtis Lemay, Air Force Chief of staff who brought the officers to the White House, and President Kennedy. (Getty Images)