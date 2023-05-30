Boy saves mother’s life by delivering his brother

The daily routine of a 10-year-old boy often doesn’t include helping deliver his mother’s baby and his little brother, but that turned to be the case in Louisiana.

This video from 2018 is part of a series where we are looking back at most-watched viral videos.

The video had more than 1.3 million views at the time this story was published.

Jayden Fontenot, then 10 years old, saw that his mother was on the floor of a bathroom in their home ready to deliver a baby, and there was simply no time to wait for help to arrive or to go to a hospital.

