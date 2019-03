JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's a Florida favorite -- subs from Publix. And things just got better.

Starting Thursday, March 7, you can get a whole sub for $5.99. Publix confirmed with News4Jax that the sale will run until the 13.

The deal is for all Publix meat subs, so Boars Head is out of the question.

It appears the deal excludes double meat and cheese, bacon, guacamole, and hummus subs.

You can also order online to receive the deal.

