Tasty Halloween Treats | Publix Kitchen | River City Live

APRONS ADVICE
Complete your meal with assorted dips, fresh cut vegetables, and assorted cookies.
These treats are a great compliment to your holiday or weekend party.
Recipe: Pizza Eyeballs
Total Time - 30 minutes (Makes 18 servings)
Ingredients:
- 6 oz cream cheese, softened
- 1/2 cup sliced black olives, divided
- 14 slices pepperoni, finely chopped
- 2 tablespoons + 1/4 cup fresh basil, divided
- 1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
- 1/4 cup sundried tomato spread (or pesto)
- 18 plain pretzel crisps
Steps:
- Set cream cheese out to soften. Drain olives, then chop 1/4 cup olives, pepperoni, and 2 tablespoons basil finely. Cut remaining 1/4 cup basil (leaves only) in half.
- Combine cream cheese, mozzarella, tomato spread, pepperoni, chopped olives, and chopped basil. Form (or scoop) cream cheese mixture into 1/2-inch balls (about 18).
- Lay pretzel crisps flat on work surface; top each with a basil leaf half, cheese ball, and remaining olive slice (to resemble an eyeball). Serve. (Makes about 18 servings.)
CALORIES (per 1/18 recipe) 80kcal; FAT 7g; SAT FAT 2.5g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 15mg; SODIUM 230mg; CARB 4g; FIBER 0g; SUGARS 1g; PROTEIN 2g; CALC 2%; IRON 6%
Recipe: Creamy Caramel Apple Dip
Total Time - 15 minutes (Makes 12 servings)
Ingredients:
- 8 oz frozen whipped topping, thawed
- 2 large sweet apples, cored and finely chopped
- 1/3 cup praline pecans, finely chopped
- 1/2 cup soft caramel candies, halved
- 8 oz whipped cream cheese
- 1/2 cup caramel sauce
- 1/4 cup toffee bits
- Cinnamon pita chips, pretzel chips, or apple slices for dipping (optional)
Steps:
- Set whipped topping out to soften. Core apples, then chop (about 3 cups); chop pecans. Halve caramels.
- Combine cream cheese and caramel sauce in large bowl; stir until mixture is smooth. Stir in apples, pecans, caramels, and toffee. Gently stir (fold) in whipped topping until combined.
- Serve immediately or chill until ready to serve. (Makes 12 servings.)
CALORIES (per 1/12 recipe) 220kcal; FAT 13g; SAT FAT 8g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 20mg; SODIUM 110mg; CARB 22g; FIBER 1g; SUGARS 19g; PROTEIN 2g; CALC 2%; IRON 0%
