Tasty Halloween Treats | Publix Kitchen | River City Live

Complete your meal with assorted dips, fresh cut vegetables, and assorted cookies.

These treats are a great compliment to your holiday or weekend party.

Recipe: Pizza Eyeballs

Total Time - 30 minutes (Makes 18 servings)

Ingredients:

Steps:

Set cream cheese out to soften. Drain olives, then chop 1/4 cup olives, pepperoni, and 2 tablespoons basil finely. Cut remaining 1/4 cup basil (leaves only) in half.

Combine cream cheese, mozzarella, tomato spread, pepperoni, chopped olives, and chopped basil. Form (or scoop) cream cheese mixture into 1/2-inch balls (about 18).