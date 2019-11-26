Recipe: Pumpkin Whoopie Pies

Active Time - 30 minutes, Total Time - 1 hour, 20 minutes (Makes 18 servings)

Ingredients:

Steps:

Set butter out to soften. Line baking sheet with foil. Combine in mixing bowl: cookie mix, flour, and cinnamon.

Place butter, pumpkin, and egg in second mixing bowl; beat with electric mixer until combined. Beat in cookie mixture until dough forms. Gently stir (fold) in butterscotch. Chill dough 30 minutes.

Preheat oven to 350°F. Scoop dough (about 1 tablespoon) onto baking sheet; bake 10–12 minutes or until edges are golden and centers are set. Let stand 5 minutes to cool on baking sheet, then transfer to rack and let stand to cool completely.