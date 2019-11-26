Publix Kitchen | Cookiepalooza
Recipe: Pumpkin Whoopie Pies
Active Time - 30 minutes, Total Time - 1 hour, 20 minutes (Makes 18 servings)
Ingredients:
- 1/3 cup unsalted butter, softened
- Nonstick aluminum foil
- 1 (17.5-oz) package sugar (or oatmeal) cookie mix
- 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
- 1/2 cup pumpkin puree
- 1 large egg (or 1/4 cup egg substitute)
- 1 cup butterscotch (or white chocolate) morsels
- 8 oz mascarpone cheese (or whipped cream cheese)
- 1 tablespoon instant coffee
Steps:
- Set butter out to soften. Line baking sheet with foil. Combine in mixing bowl: cookie mix, flour, and cinnamon.
- Place butter, pumpkin, and egg in second mixing bowl; beat with electric mixer until combined. Beat in cookie mixture until dough forms. Gently stir (fold) in butterscotch. Chill dough 30 minutes.
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Scoop dough (about 1 tablespoon) onto baking sheet; bake 10–12 minutes or until edges are golden and centers are set. Let stand 5 minutes to cool on baking sheet, then transfer to rack and let stand to cool completely.
- Combine mascarpone and coffee. Spread about 2 teaspoons mascarpone mixture on flat side of one cookie, then press flat side of second cookie gently onto mascarpone mixture to form a “whoopie pie”. Repeat with remaining cookies and mascarpone mixture. Serve. (Makes about 18 cookie sandwiches.)
CALORIES (per 1/18 recipe) 270kcal; FAT 15g; SAT FAT 9g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 35mg; SODIUM 100mg; CARB 32g; FIBER 0g; SUGARS 21g; PROTEIN 3g; CALC 4%; IRON 0%
Recipe: Cherry-Almond Sugar Bars
Active Time - 15 minutes, Total Time - 1 hour, 45 minutes (Makes 24 servings)
Ingredients:
- 3/4 cup unsalted butter, softened
- Nonstick aluminum foil
- 3/4 cup maraschino cherries, drained and finely chopped
- 1 cup sugar
- 2 large eggs (or 1/2 cup egg substitute)
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/2 teaspoon almond extract
- 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/4 teaspoon baking powder
- 8 oz cream cheese frosting
- Red and green sprinkles (optional)
Steps:
- Set butter out to soften. Preheat oven to 350°F. Line 13- x 9-inch baking dish with foil. Drain cherries and remove stems (if needed), then chop and pat dry.
- Place butter and sugar in mixing bowl; beat with electric mixer until combined and fluffy. Beat in eggs, vanilla extract, and almond extract until combined. Stir in flour, salt, and baking powder until dough forms. Gently stir (fold) in cherries until blended.
- Press dough into baking dish; bake 40–45 minutes or until center is set and edges are golden. Let stand to cool completely before removing from dish.
- Cut cookies (using serrated knife) into 2-inch long bars. Spread frosting evenly over cookies; top with sprinkles (if using). Serve. (Makes about 24 cookies.)
CALORIES (per 1/24 recipe) 180kcal; FAT 8g; SAT FAT 4g; TRANS FAT 0.5g; CHOL 35mg; SODIUM 70mg; CARB 27g; FIBER 0g; SUGARS 16g; PROTEIN 2g; CALC 0%; IRON 6%
