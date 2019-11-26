Publix Kitchen | Everything but the Bagel
- Complete your meal with Deli macaroni salad, Buffalo Chicken dip, and brownie bites for dessert.
- Everything Bagel seasoning is a versatile seasoning blend. Goes well sprinkled on any protein, stirred into your favorite side dish or on top of popcorn.
Recipe: Everything Spice Cheese Spread
Total Time - 20 minutes (Makes 6 servings)
Ingredients:
- 4 oz cream cheese, softened
- 1 cup reduced-fat mayonnaise
- 1/2 teaspoon ground red pepper
- 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
- 1/4 teaspoon pink (or kosher) salt
- 8 oz Monterey Jack cheese, shredded
- 2 teaspoons Bakery everything bagel seasoning
- Chips, crackers, or vegetable tray (optional for dipping)
Steps:
- Set cream cheese out to soften. Combine cream cheese, mayonnaise, red pepper, mustard, and salt; blend with electric mixer until smooth.
- Shred cheese, then stir cheese and seasoning into cream cheese mixture. Serve dip with chips, crackers, or a vegetable tray, if desired.
Note: If everything bagel seasoning is not available, combine 1/4 teaspoon minced dry onion, 1/4 teaspoon sesame seeds, 1/4 teaspoon poppy seeds, and 1/4 teaspoon garlic & herb spice blend.
CALORIES (per 1/6 recipe) 310kcal; FAT 26g; SAT FAT 11g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 55mg; SODIUM 710mg; CARB 5g; FIBER 0g; SUGARS 4g; PROTEIN 10g; CALC 25%; IRON 0%
Recipe: Everything Bites with Beer Cheese Fondue
Active Time - 30 minutes, Total Time - about 1 hour (Makes 6 servings)
Ingredients:
- 1 refrigerated prerolled pizza dough (14–15 oz)
- 1/4 cup egg substitute (or 1 large egg), beaten
- 3 tablespoons Bakery everything bagel seasoning
- 7 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided
- 4 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 12 oz lager beer (or whole milk)
- 1 cup half-and-half (or whole milk)
- 8 oz aged cheddar cheese, shredded
- 1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper (optional)
Steps:
- Unroll dough and place on flat work surface; brush lightly with egg, then sprinkle 2 tablespoons seasoning evenly on both sides. Cut into 1-inch squares and arrange on nonstick (or lightly greased) baking sheet. Let dough stand 30 minutes to rise.
- Preheat oven to 450°F. Preheat large stockpot on medium 2–3 minutes. Melt butter in pot; reserve 4 tablespoons for later use. Sprinkle flour over butter in pot; cook and stir 1 minute. Pour beer into pot, whisking to blend. Reduce heat to medium-low and stir in half-and-half, red pepper (if using), and remaining 1 tablespoon seasoning; simmer 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Meanwhile, bake dough 5–7 minutes or until lightly browned. Shred cheese. Brush everything bites with reserved melted butter.
- Whisk cheese into beer mixture until melted and smooth. Serve beer cheese fondue with everything bites.
CALORIES (per 1/6 recipe) 570kcal; FAT 35g; SAT FAT 19g; TRANS FAT 0.5g; CHOL 65mg; SODIUM 1080mg; CARB 44g; FIBER 2g; SUGARS 5g; PROTEIN 17g; CALC 30%; IRON 15%
Recipe: Everything Chicken with Hot Honey Glaze
Total Time - 35 minutes (Makes 6 servings)
Ingredients:
- 1 bag frozen popcorn chicken (20–24 oz)
- Cooking spray
- 1/4 cup hot honey
- 2 tablespoons Bakery everything bagel seasoning
Steps:
- Preheat oven to 425°F. Coat baking sheet with spray, then arrange chicken in single layer; bake 15 minutes.
- Remove chicken from oven; drizzle with honey and toss to coat. Sprinkle seasoning evenly over chicken; bake 4–5 minutes more minutes or until crispy and 165°F. Serve.
CALORIES (per 1/6 recipe) 320kcal; FAT 16g; SAT FAT 3g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 20mg; SODIUM 650mg; CARB 29g; FIBER 3g; SUGARS 11g; PROTEIN 16g; CALC 6%; IRON 10%
