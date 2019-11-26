APRONS ADVICE

Everything Bagel seasoning is a versatile seasoning blend. Goes well sprinkled on any protein, stirred into your favorite side dish or on top of popcorn.

Recipe: Everything Spice Cheese Spread

Total Time - 20 minutes (Makes 6 servings)

Ingredients:

Steps:

Shred cheese, then stir cheese and seasoning into cream cheese mixture. Serve dip with chips, crackers, or a vegetable tray, if desired.

Set cream cheese out to soften. Combine cream cheese, mayonnaise, red pepper, mustard, and salt; blend with electric mixer until smooth.

Note: If everything bagel seasoning is not available, combine 1/4 teaspoon minced dry onion, 1/4 teaspoon sesame seeds, 1/4 teaspoon poppy seeds, and 1/4 teaspoon garlic & herb spice blend.

CALORIES (per 1/6 recipe) 310kcal; FAT 26g; SAT FAT 11g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 55mg; SODIUM 710mg; CARB 5g; FIBER 0g; SUGARS 4g; PROTEIN 10g; CALC 25%; IRON 0%

Recipe: Everything Bites with Beer Cheese Fondue

Active Time - 30 minutes, Total Time - about 1 hour (Makes 6 servings)

Ingredients:

Steps:

Unroll dough and place on flat work surface; brush lightly with egg, then sprinkle 2 tablespoons seasoning evenly on both sides. Cut into 1-inch squares and arrange on nonstick (or lightly greased) baking sheet. Let dough stand 30 minutes to rise.

Preheat oven to 450°F. Preheat large stockpot on medium 2–3 minutes. Melt butter in pot; reserve 4 tablespoons for later use. Sprinkle flour over butter in pot; cook and stir 1 minute. Pour beer into pot, whisking to blend. Reduce heat to medium-low and stir in half-and-half, red pepper (if using), and remaining 1 tablespoon seasoning; simmer 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Meanwhile, bake dough 5–7 minutes or until lightly browned. Shred cheese. Brush everything bites with reserved melted butter.