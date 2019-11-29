Published: November 29, 2019, 9:33 am Updated: November 29, 2019, 9:34 am

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – You saw it on the Morning Show earlier this week and wanted the recipe. Here it is:

1 can (10½ oz.) Your favorite Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup

¾ cup whole milk

Black pepper to taste

4 cups blanched and Frenched green beans or 2 cans of your favorite brand’s French green beans, drained

1⅓ cups French’s Crispy Fried Onions, divided. There are other brands, but go with the original.

Prep:

Mix soup, milk and pepper in a 1½ quart baking dish. Stir in beans and 2/3 cup crispy fried onions.

Bake at 350° F for 30 minutes or until hot. Stir.

Top with remaining 2/3 cup onions. Bake until onions are golden about 5-8 minutes.

Enjoy.