The Bearded Pig BBQ planning 2nd location in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – It’s one of the most popular spots in Jacksonville for some slow-and-low, and The Bearded Pig has officially announced its plans to expand to the beaches.

On Wednesday, the barbecue restaurant made the announcement on it’s Facebook page. It reads, “We have exciting news: We are growing to the beach! Y’all have been asking when we would come to the beach, well now is the time!”

In case you missed it, the restaurant made “barbecue snob” Cole Pepper’s list of best local spots for barbecue. It was also named the top-rated restaurant in Florida by Reviews.org.

According to News4Jax’s news partner the Jacksonville Daily Record, the restaurant will take over the former space of Atlantic Coast Bank at 1700 S. 3rd St., across A1A from Huguenot Park. It’s expected to serve wine and beer, like the location in San Marco.

If approved by the Jacksonville Beach Planning Commission, construction will begin shortly after with a goal of opening by summer of 2020.