Time to pig out: Today is National Bacon Day

Whether it’s the star of a hearty breakfast or playing a supporting role in a Bloody Mary, there’s no question that America loves bacon. Naturally, there’s a holiday for this delicious treat.

Friday marks National Bacon Day, a holiday that’s all about enjoying bacon – and not just the edible kind. Year after year, people celebrate by eating bacon and watching films featuring actor Kevin Bacon.

This popular-but-unofficial holiday is the brainchild of Danya Goodman and Meff Leonard, who founded it in 1997 as “the one great day to bond everyone together,” according to National Day Calendar.

As the website notes, there’s no wrong way to celebrate the holiday. So besides cooking a savory meal, consider getting creative this year, like giving the gift of this cured meat to the bacon lover in your life.