Costco food court soon to be exclusive for members

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Sad news for those who enjoy food from the Costco food court, but don’t have a membership...

Starting in March, you will be required to have a Costco membership to eat at the food court.

Costco says buying items from the food court has always required a membership, they just haven’t enforced it -- until now.

According to a Costco spokesperson, starting in March the warehouse chain will require you have to have an active membership to visit the food court.

It costs about $60 per year -- but trust us, it’s worth every penny!