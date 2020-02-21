Costco food court soon to be exclusive for members
Memberships start at $60 per year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Sad news for those who enjoy food from the Costco food court, but don’t have a membership...
Starting in March, you will be required to have a Costco membership to eat at the food court.
Costco says buying items from the food court has always required a membership, they just haven’t enforced it -- until now.
According to a Costco spokesperson, starting in March the warehouse chain will require you have to have an active membership to visit the food court.
It costs about $60 per year -- but trust us, it’s worth every penny!
View this post on Instagram
⚡️UPDATE: THIS HAS BEEN CONFIRMED! May still vary per store and roll out date may vary as well... . 🤔Received a ton of DMs on this today...and need some #Costco Employees to chime in and confirm or deny and let us know if this is true or not and if true be nationwide? . 🌭🍕To us it makes complete sense! Not sure why it’s taken Costco so long to implement...I mean you have to have a membership for gas....Any employees out there that can help clarify this?😍
Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.