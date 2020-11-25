You asked for it! Here’s Richard Nunn’s Glazed Sweet Potatoes recipe

Richard Nunn’s Glazed Sweet Potatoes dish had our mouths watering Wednesday morning -- and yours too, it seems!

Before “The Morning Show” was even over, we had calls asking us to share Richard’s recipe.

Well, we say “Richard’s” recipe, but it’s really courtesy of cookbook author Erin Clarke’s Well Plated by Erin blog.

Here you go!

Glazed Sweet Potatoes

Prep: 15 minutes

Cook: 1 hour, 40 minutes

Total: 1 hour, 45 minutes

Servings: 10

Wholesome Ingredients:

3 pounds sweet potatoes about 4 large

1 cup roughly chopped pecans

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 tablespoons coconut oil

2/3 cup honey

¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper a bit more if you like a good kick

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ cup whiskey see notes section for brand recommendations

2 cups peeled, cored, and ¾-inch-diced tart, firm baking apples such as Granny Smith or Cortland (about 2 medium or 3 small)

Place rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 375 degrees F. Scrub the potatoes (leave the peels on), then place whole on a sheet of aluminum foil. Place the foil directly on the baking rack. Bake for 45 minutes to 1 hour, until slightly soft when squeezed (they do not need to be cooked all the way through). Set aside until cool enough to handle, then remove the skins. Cut into ¾-inch chunks and set aside.

Meanwhile, in a medium skillet over medium heat, add the pecans and lightly toast until fragrant, about 3-4 minutes (watch them carefully so that they do not burn). Add butter and coconut oil, let melt, then add the honey, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt, and cayenne. Allow the mixture to simmer and bubble for 4 to 5 minutes. Carefully add the whiskey—stand back a bit from the pan, as the honey mixture will begin to bubble violently. Let simmer for 5 additional minutes, until slightly reduced. The glaze will still seem a bit liquidy

Lightly grease a 9×9-inch baking dish or similar 2-quart casserole dish with cooking spray. Scatter the sweet potatoes and apples in the baking dish, alternating between the two so you have a mix throughout. Pour the whiskey-pecan glaze over the top. Bake at 375 degrees for 20-30 minutes, until the apples are softened (they do not need to be completely mushy—just fork tender) and the dish is fully warmed throughout.

Notes