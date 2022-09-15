Taco Bell’s Mexican pizza is back for good

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A fan favorite is back for good!

Taco Bell’s Mexican pizza returned to the menu on Thursday and it’s here to stay.

Taco Bell introduced the item in 1985. It was originally called Pizzazz Pizza, but the restaurant stopped serving it in 2020 to cut costs.

The move caused some outrage with hundreds of thousands of people signing a petition demanding it back.

Vegetarians are especially happy about the return of Mexican pizza because it’s one of the few fast-food meals available to them.

Click here to read more.