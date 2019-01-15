Food

Applebee's adds blue cocktail topped with gummy shark to menu

Here for a limited time only

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

Applebees

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Yummy, gummy, boozy shark, doo doo doo doo doo doo. 

Applebee's has announced a bright blue "shark bowl" drink that contains Captain Morgan. The boozy bevergae is then topped off with a gummy shark. 

"This shark has a different kind of bite. The new Shark Bowl served Mucho is served with Captain Morgan and is garnished with a gummy shark." 

The drinks are cost $7.50 and are only here for a limited time at participating locations. (price may vary)

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.