Applebee's adds blue cocktail topped with gummy shark to menu

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Yummy, gummy, boozy shark, doo doo doo doo doo doo.

Applebee's has announced a bright blue "shark bowl" drink that contains Captain Morgan. The boozy bevergae is then topped off with a gummy shark.

"This shark has a different kind of bite. The new Shark Bowl served Mucho is served with Captain Morgan and is garnished with a gummy shark."

The drinks are cost $7.50 and are only here for a limited time at participating locations. (price may vary)

