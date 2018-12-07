Applebee's offering $1 holiday drink all month long

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - 'Tis the season for great deals, even when it comes to cocktails!

All December long, Applebee's will be getting people into the spirit by offering their special holiday drink for just $1.

The Jolly Rancher cocktail is a sweet sensation combining vodka with red or green apple Jolly Rancher mix.

"We created a drink to help spread the cheer as friends and loved ones gather together during the holidays," said Patrick Kirk of Applebee's. "The dollar jolly embodies the holiday spirit: joy, delight and good times. Oh, and vodka too."

As an added bonus, an actual Jolly Rancher comes with the drink.

