Applebee's unveils spooky $1 zombie drink for October

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Must... drink... brainssssss.

You can now get into the Halloween spirit with Applebee's spooky $1 alcoholic beverage through the month of October.

The zombie drink is light blue and topped with a gummy brain. The drink contains rum and pineapple, passion fruit, cherry and lime flavoring.

And did we mention it was only ONE DOLLAR?

Just a reminder for the young zombies out there... hands off. You must be 21 or older to enjoy this beverage.

Click here to find a participating Applebee's near you.

