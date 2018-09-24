Blue Bell rolls out seasonal pumpkin spice flavored ice cream

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In case you haven't already gotten your fill of pumpkin spice, Blue Bell Ice Cream is offering a tasty treat just in time for fall.

Blue Bell announced Monday that one of its favorite flavors, Spiced Pumpkin Pecan, will be returning to store shelves.

The flavor is described as a "delightful spiced pumpkin ice cream combined with tasty sugar-coated pecans and a rich cinnamon-honey-praline sauce."

But if you want to try it, you'll have to grab some soon. This seasonal flavor is available for a limited time only.

