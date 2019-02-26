Food

Brewery introduces Lucky Charms-flavored beer

By Jeff Tavss - Executive Producer

NORFOLK, Va. - Whether you're a fan of the pink hearts, yellow moons, orange stars or green clovers, if you're a beer lover, you'll be cheering the new Lucky Charms beer.

And, yes... it's magically delicious.

The Smartmouth Brewing Company in Virginia is releasing "Saturday Morning," their new Lucky Charms-themed IPA on March 2.

The beer is brewed with "house toasted marshmallows and cereal marshmallows in the mash, hopped with Galaxy and Calypso, and dry hopped a whole lot more."

It will be available in 16 oz. cans for a limited time.

