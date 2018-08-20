Budweiser Brewery in Jacksonville releasing limited-edition brew

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Budweiser Brewery Experience will be hosting an exclusive release party for Budweiser’s newest brew in collaboration with Jim Beam, Budweiser Reserve Copper Lager, this Saturday, August 25.

Guests will be among the first to taste the beverage.

Tickets are $35 and include the Brewmaster-led Copper Lager tasting in the Copper Cellar Bar, a Budweiser Reserve Copper Lager bottle to take home, food and music.

For tickets and more information, click here.

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 25

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Brewery Tours

7 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Budweiser Reserve Copper Lager Release Party

WHERE: Budweiser Brewery Experience

111 Busch Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218

