Chick-fil-A is considering adding vegan options to its menu.

The chain has been conducting research on meat-free, vegan options for several years, Amanda Norris, the executive director of the menu at Chick-fil-A, told Business Insider.

That means a vegan chicken sandwich could be announced soon.

Chick-fil-a already has some vegan and vegetarian options.

Some breakfast foods include Hash Browns, a Sunflower Multigrain Bagel and a Fruit Cup.

