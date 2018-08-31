Chick-Fil-A is giving away free chicken nuggets through September

How does free Chick-Fil-A nuggets sound?

From now until September 29th, Chick-Fil-A will treat guests to one free 8-piece chicken nugget meal.

All you have to do is download the Chick-fil-A One mobile app and create an account. Or you can sign in to your existing account, a company spokesperson told Thrillist.

The complimentary nuggs will automatically appear in the my rewards section of the app.

You can either get the crispy nuggets or grilled chicken nuggets.

The company said the free food is to thank the millions of customers who have joined its reward program.

