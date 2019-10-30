Chicken and roasted vegetables | Publix Kitchen | River City Live

Ingredients:

Nonstick aluminum foil

2 medium carrots

2 medium parsnips

1 (24-oz) bag baby potato medley

8 oz radishes

1 large sweet onion

1 tablespoon + 2 teaspoons spicy steak seasoning

1 teaspoon dried thyme

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

2 lb chicken thighs

15 cloves fresh garlic

1/8 bunch fresh Italian parsley, finely chopped

Prep:

Preheat oven to 450°F. Line baking sheet with foil.

Peel carrots and parsnips, then cut into 2-inch long planks. Halve potatoes.

Cut ends from radishes, then cut larger radishes in half (if needed). Quarter onion.

Steps:

1. Preheat large sauté pan on medium-high 2–3 minutes. Combine seasoning and thyme, then coat chicken with 1 tablespoon seasoning mixture (wash hands). Pour 1 tablespoon oil to pan, then add chicken; cook 2–3 minutes or until browned.

2. Place in large bowl: all vegetables, garlic, and remaining 2 tablespoons oil and 1 tablespoon seasoning mixture; toss to coat. Arrange vegetable mixture in single layer on baking sheet, then place chicken over vegetables; bake 25–30 minutes or until vegetables are tender and chicken is 165°F.

3. Chop parsley (2 tablespoons). Toss vegetables in pan juices and divide among serving plates. Top with chicken and sprinkle with parsley; serve.

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 540kcal; FAT 19g; SAT FAT 4g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 140mg; SODIUM 1070mg; CARB 58g; FIBER 6g; SUGARS 13g; PROTEIN 33g; CALC 8%; IRON 35%

