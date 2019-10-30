Chicken and roasted vegetables | Publix Kitchen | River City Live

Ingredients:
Nonstick aluminum foil
2 medium carrots
2 medium parsnips
1 (24-oz) bag baby potato medley
8 oz radishes
1 large sweet onion
1 tablespoon + 2 teaspoons spicy steak seasoning
1 teaspoon dried thyme
3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
2 lb chicken thighs
15 cloves fresh garlic
1/8 bunch fresh Italian parsley, finely chopped
Prep:
Preheat oven to 450°F. Line baking sheet with foil.
Peel carrots and parsnips, then cut into 2-inch long planks. Halve potatoes.
Cut ends from radishes, then cut larger radishes in half (if needed). Quarter onion.
Steps:
1. Preheat large sauté pan on medium-high 2–3 minutes. Combine seasoning and thyme, then coat chicken with 1 tablespoon seasoning mixture (wash hands). Pour 1 tablespoon oil to pan, then add chicken; cook 2–3 minutes or until browned.
2. Place in large bowl: all vegetables, garlic, and remaining 2 tablespoons oil and 1 tablespoon seasoning mixture; toss to coat. Arrange vegetable mixture in single layer on baking sheet, then place chicken over vegetables; bake 25–30 minutes or until vegetables are tender and chicken is 165°F.
3. Chop parsley (2 tablespoons). Toss vegetables in pan juices and divide among serving plates. Top with chicken and sprinkle with parsley; serve.
CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 540kcal; FAT 19g; SAT FAT 4g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 140mg; SODIUM 1070mg; CARB 58g; FIBER 6g; SUGARS 13g; PROTEIN 33g; CALC 8%; IRON 35%
