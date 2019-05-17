Craving bagels? Here are Jacksonville's top 4 options

Craving bagels?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bagel sources in Jacksonville, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

1. Southern Roots Filling Station

photo: lisa v./yelp

Topping the list is Southern Roots Filling Station. Located at 1275 King St. in Westside, the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers coffee, tea and bagels, is the highest rated bagel spot in Jacksonville, boasting 4.5 stars out of 206 reviews on Yelp.

2. Bagels R Us

photo: kristie j./yelp

Next up is Bagels R US, situated at 14185 Beach Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 164 reviews on Yelp, the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers bagels and sandwiches, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Bagels R Us

Photo: bobby b./Yelp

Bagels R Us, a deli and breakfast and brunch spot that offers bagels and more, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 54 Yelp reviews. Head over to 11629 San Jose Blvd., Suite #1, to see for yourself.

4. Old Cup Cafe

Photo: markos k./Yelp

And then there's Old Cup Cafe, an Avondale favorite with four stars out of 19 reviews. Stop by 3604 St. Johns Ave. to hit up the bakery, which offers bagels and more, next time the urge strikes.

